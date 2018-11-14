There is something deeply unsettling about seeing a white man posing for pictures, surrounded by young African children calling for help, in the 21st century.
Last year, I covered the visit of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the Central African Republic (CAR)....
Read more via Al Jazeera – https://ift.tt/2zUpKpH
Get more World News
Last year, I covered the visit of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the Central African Republic (CAR)....
Read more via Al Jazeera – https://ift.tt/2zUpKpH
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]