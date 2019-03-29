Member of Parliament for Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira, Bright Wereko Brobbey, has appealed for support for his constituents after a rainstorm displaced hundreds.
He wants the public to support the effort by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to resettle …
Read more via Ghana News HomePage – https://ift.tt/2UjYXz6
Get more World News
He wants the public to support the effort by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to resettle …
Read more via Ghana News HomePage – https://ift.tt/2UjYXz6
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]