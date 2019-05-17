With the confirmation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for a second and final five-year term, by the Senate yesterday, some chief executive officers of financial institutions have hailed his reappointment and urged him to work towards having tougher regulations …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2JogG3x
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2JogG3x
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]