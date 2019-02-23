Monaco star, Cesc Fabregas, has said he is shocked at Chelsea’s recent poor form. He, however, backed his former club to eventually come good.
Recall that the Spaniard left the London side for AS Monaco in the January transfer window following …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2NlqABX
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Recall that the Spaniard left the London side for AS Monaco in the January transfer window following …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2NlqABX
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]