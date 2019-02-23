Sports Cesc Fabregas Gives His Opinion On Chelsea’s Current Poor Form – Naijaloaded

#1
Monaco star, Cesc Fabregas, has said he is shocked at Chelsea’s recent poor form. He, however, backed his former club to eventually come good.

Recall that the Spaniard left the London side for AS Monaco in the January transfer window following …



read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2NlqABX

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top