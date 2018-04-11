Submit Post Advertise

Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Sevilla: Team news, injuries, possible lineups

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by ese, Apr 11, 2018

    Jupp Heynckes’s Bayern Munich will on Wednesday night clash with Sevilla at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals match.

    Heynckes’s men won the first leg 2-1 in Spain last week and will hope to beat Sevilla so as to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

    Bayern heads into this clash on form after wrapping up the Bundesliga title at the weekend.

    James Rodriguez was in inspired form on Saturday for the Bavarian, scoring a goal and an assist to help Bayern to a 4-1 victory against Augsburg, a win that confirm a sixth straight Bundesliga title with five games remaining.

    bayern vs sevilla.JPG

