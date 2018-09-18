Sports Champions League: Chelsea coach, Sarri predicts Napoli vs Liverpool – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri has predicted that the Champions League game between his old club, Napoli and Liverpool at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday night would be ‘hard’.

Liverpool head to the game following a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend, while …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IB5A7U

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[120]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top