Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri has predicted that the Champions League game between his old club, Napoli and Liverpool at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday night would be ‘hard’.
Liverpool head to the game following a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend, while …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IB5A7U
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Liverpool head to the game following a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend, while …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IB5A7U
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[120]