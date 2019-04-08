Sports Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Cleared to Play Against Ajax – Olisa.tv

#1
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be eligible to play against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old Portuguese trained alongside the rest of the team on Monday for the entire session and is expected to leave for Amsterdam tomorrow night....



read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2UFSRJr

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top