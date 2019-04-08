Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be eligible to play against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
The 34-year-old Portuguese trained alongside the rest of the team on Monday for the entire session and is expected to leave for Amsterdam tomorrow night....
