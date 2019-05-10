Sports Champions League & Europa League: English clubs make history by taking four final places – BBC Sport

#1
English clubs have created European football history by taking all four final spots in the continent’s two major competitions.

Arsenal won in Valencia and Chelsea beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday to reach the Europa League …



read more via BBC Sport – https://bbc.in/2vPXe6Y

