Chairman of the League Management Company and 2nd Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Shehu Dikko, has been appointed the Match Commissioner for the 2nd leg CAF Champions League clash between Al Ahly and Esperance Tunisia on Friday.
Dikko, who was recently appointed into the Ad-hoc Committee of …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JQngwW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Dikko, who was recently appointed into the Ad-hoc Committee of …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JQngwW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]