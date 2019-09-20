Liverpool’s defence of their Champions League crown will continue with a two-legged tie again Atletico Madrid in the last 16, while Manchester City take on Real Madrid.
Champions League last-16 draw in full:
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Atalanta vs Valencia
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
Lyon vs Juventus
Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
Napoli vs Barcelona
