Sports Champions League: Neymar blames PSG after 2-1 defeat to Dortmund – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar Jr, has criticised how the club delayed his return from a rib injury.

Speaking after their 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16 first leg, Neymar insisted he should have played sooner to improve his physical condition....

nyemar.JPG

read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SCUeqG

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top