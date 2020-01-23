Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar Jr, has criticised how the club delayed his return from a rib injury.
Speaking after their 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16 first leg, Neymar insisted he should have played sooner to improve his physical condition....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SCUeqG
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Speaking after their 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16 first leg, Neymar insisted he should have played sooner to improve his physical condition....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SCUeqG
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]