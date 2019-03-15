Featured Thread #1
Champions League quarter-final draw: Man Utd face Barcelona, City tackle Tottenham & Liverpool land Porto 12:20 15/03/2019 Comments() Getty/Goal composite Red Devils must tackle Lionel Messi in the last eight, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will be facing Dutch surprise package Ajax Manchester United will face Lionel Messi …
read more via | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2Ck2ao6
