Sports Champions League: What Neymar told Firmino after Liverpool star scored winning goal against PSG – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Paris Saint Germain star, Neymar has personally congratulated Roberto Firmino after the Liverpool star scored his club’s last-gasp winner against the French side in the Champions League match on Tuesday evening.

The French champions had battled back from two goals down at Anfield and appeared on course …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MKQkpC

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top