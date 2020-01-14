Videos have surfaced showing Iranian military and security forces allegedly firing live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting against the Islamic Republic hours after the Iranian government admitted shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner killing over 100 people.....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2tZZtHe
Get more World News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2tZZtHe
Get more World News
Attachments
- 60.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[1]