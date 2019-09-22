Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has described the charges against Omoyele Sowore as a confirmation of the Buhari-led administration’s unprecedented level of paranoia.
Revealing that he first dismissed the report as fake news, Soyinka added that ‘Sowore’s Issue’ has moved beyond harassment and taken on a sinister direction....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/351dgLy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Revealing that he first dismissed the report as fake news, Soyinka added that ‘Sowore’s Issue’ has moved beyond harassment and taken on a sinister direction....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/351dgLy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]