In his poem titled “The Casualties”, John Pepper Clark clearly identified The Casualties as not only those who are dead for according to him, they (the dead) are well out of it.
Needless to say that the murderous govt of Muhammadu Buhari has recorded numberless casualties but like our Poet, JP Clark rightly opined, the casualties of the Buhari maladministration are not only the thousandS of Nigerians from Agatu, Nimbo, Southern Kaduna, Taraba etc, mowed down by the govt-protected Fulani militia. Those ones are well out of it.
Last edited by a moderator: Apr 2, 2018 at 1:35 PM