Area father Charly Boy says President Muhammadu Buhari is not the problem and the future of Nigerian youths has been stolen. Charly Boy told PUNCH, “Reality bites. I hope Nigerians can now see the disadvantage of waiting for my “turn to chop”. We are all guilty. The youths have been corrupted by their docility, inaction and fear. “The future of the youths has been stolen by very wicked, vile and insensitive politicians whose sole purpose of governance is to enrich themselves. If the youths can’t rise to the challenge, then it’s a shame. If we can’t pull ourselves together, millions of us will eat sand before the end of the year.” Commenting on Buhari's health, he said, “I pray for him and I wish him well. However in my opinion, Buhari is not our problem. We have a fundamental problem, which we must address. It is our miracle mindset. “As for me and my followers, we are ready to defy the odds and challenge all constituted authorities in Nigeria, beginning from now. The battle line is drawn. “We are ready to ensure that all Nigerians enjoy governance. We are willing to give up our lives for the good of our country and peace in the heart of poor Nigerians. “I believe in Nigeria because I can see that it’s time for the exceptional youths of this country to come forward and fight to retrieve our stolen future.”