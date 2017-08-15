The leader of the Anti-Buhari’s ongoing ResumeOrResign protesters, musician, Charley Boy was reported to have escaped getting burnt alive by some other angry protesters. As the protest demanding the resumption or resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari led by Charley Boy dates one week today, it took another turn as the leader was almost lynched at Wuse Market, Abuja by some people supporting the Buhari’s government. A trader at Wuse market revealed what was witnessed saying: “Charly Boy came to this market with some cameramen doing his protest here. “I was standing in front of my shop when I saw him running for his dear life, being chased by those youth.” “They nearly lynched him, because those youth almost overpowered police security near him.” Charly Boy however escaped death through fire as the security officers shot into air making the people disperse and giving the singer the chances to pick his race.