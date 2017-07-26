Nigerian Entertainer, Charly Boy has weighed in on the 'Not Too Young To Run' movement. The movement is geared at amending laws to enable young Nigerians run for office. Read his article below: It is highly encouraging to learn that the Not Too Young To Run (NTYTR) movement embarked on a National Day of Action on Tuesday, 25 July 2017 at 8 am at the Unity Fountain, Abuja to mobilize support for the passage of the proposed amendment on age requirement for running for elective office. It’s no longer news that the Senate and House Committee on Constitution Review have terminated the Not Too Young To Run Bill. When the bill passed the first and second reading, there was an outburst of emotions across the nation, particularly among the youths, who, by the way, dominate the population of the nation. Indeed, it felt like our Lawbreakers were beginning to take their job seriously, though they would later prove themselves as irrational, unserious, and greedy. The #NotTooYoungToRun Bill sought to alter the sections, 65, 106, 131, and 177 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended); to reduce the age qualification for the office of the President from 40-35yrs; Governor 35-30; Senate 35-30yrs; House of Reps 30-25; House of Assembly 30-25. The Bill also advocated for an independent candidate in our electoral system. The best memories of our nation were when young people embraced nationalism and fought for the liberation of their enslaved country. A succinct look at global leadership trends today shows that the role of leadership is tilting towards the younger persons; France, Belgium, Qatar, North Korea, Tunisia, Greece, Canada, Poland, Georgia and so on. Economy-wise, these countries are doing great, too. The big question, however, is – are the present crop of Nigerian youths qualified for leadership? To that, I say a big YES. When we talk about our youths, all focus must not be on the youths residing in Nigeria alone. Globally, many young Nigerians are doing the country proud and excelling in their different fields of endeavour. And YES, I have met some exceptional young Nigerians within the borders who have qualities of good and visionary leadership. Some of our sons and daughters were elected into the British Parliament – an unprecedented feat in the history of Democracy anywhere in the world. England won the Under-21 World Cup with the assistance of three young men of Nigerian descent. A young Nigerian won the World Heavy Weight Boxing title recently. In America, one of our daughters is now the Editor of the Harvard Law Review. Akinwunmi Adesina is the current president of African Development Bank – a position he thoroughly deserves because of his amazing record as a distinguished public servant. Arunma Oteh is the current vice president and treasurer of the World Bank. Mohammed Barkindo was recently appointed as the secretary general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Shell International recently appointed Babs Omotowa as the Global Vice President. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is one of the most prominent Nigerians influencing the world has about 15 different distinguished Awards to her name. Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi, after winning Nokia Face of Africa competition in 1998, is considered one of the most sought-after models of her generation, and now manages upcoming talents with her agency, O Models in South Africa. The Nigerian-American physician, forensic pathologist, and neuropathologist Bennet Omalu has gone down in history as the first to publish findings on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, changing the face of sports medicine as we know it. Young people both home and abroad need to know that they are at war, the nation has been captured and the fate of our nation now lies in the hands of our exceptional youths. To sit down and hope that the freedom of young persons will be given is just like hoping that Dollar to Naira will fall to one to one. It will never happen. Not with the type of impunity that is now on public display. Nigeria’s politrickians still consider our vibrant youths as being wet behind the ears to be given a fair shot at leadership. Though it is now an open knowledge that our lawbreakers are playing a key role in dragging us back on the journey of national development – because of their vile and evil greed. I dare to say that the docility of our youths has produced many legislooters incapacitating the youths with no iota of conscience. We should give kudos to the courageous youths who decided to champion the noble cause of challenging the status quo that has eternally failed. This is to encourage the front-liners of the #NotTooYoungToRun bill; let this not be the end of the bill. The struggle must resume to rescue our nation from the hands of the corrupt gangs in power. Young persons of this county are in chains and locks but they wear the key to their freedom like a shining bracelet begging for attention. The knuckle-heads in power have knocked off the Not Too Young To Run Bill while they promote their Amnesty For Looters Bill. The much talked about revolution can only be driven by concerned young Nigerians. If we don’t fight now, we’ll be trapped in the cantankerous web of expired leaders. Expired products are as dangerous as unfinished products. The fence is no longer strong enough to carry anyone. Good people must trend good so loud that evil will be intimidated. #NotTooYoungToRun #OurMumuDonDo