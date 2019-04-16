Politics Charly Boy relocates to Imo, leads peace walk for Ihedioha – The Guardian Nigeria News

Convener of OurMumuDonDo, Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), has relocated to his home state, Imo, from Abuja.

The activist also known as ‘Area Fada’ told reporters in Owerri yesterday that the decision to relocate was to turn his searchlight and support to Imo …



