Convener of OurMumuDonDo, Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), has relocated to his home state, Imo, from Abuja.
The activist also known as ‘Area Fada’ told reporters in Owerri yesterday that the decision to relocate was to turn his searchlight and support to Imo …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2IlXe6L
Get More Nigeria Political News
The activist also known as ‘Area Fada’ told reporters in Owerri yesterday that the decision to relocate was to turn his searchlight and support to Imo …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2IlXe6L
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]