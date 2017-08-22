Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has written to President Muhammadu Buhari to find the solution to the ongoing strike action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU. According to him, Buhari has returned at a time when "our great country is battling a slew of disastrous storms. "This is a difficult time in our national history where insightful and sagacious leadership is greatly required. Now that you are back stronger, I would like you to become the rescuer that our country terribly needs at this trying time. "As you may know, millions of students are currently at home doing nothing because their schooling was suddenly disrupted by the decision of their disgruntled lecturers to go on an indefinite strike. Some of these students are 3months away from becoming a graduate. "This is the time to rekindle their hope before they become a nonentity to themselves and the society. You must expediently attend to our ever-debilitating education sector, massively increase the budget for education and treat not only the ministers and permanent secretaries but also the lecturers and school heads aright. If the lecturers are well paid and paid as at when due, they will gleefully impart knowledge into our children who will become the leaders of this great nation tomorrow. "Ensuing from my research, no Nigerian university is currently among the top 20 universities in Africa. This is a shame for a country touted as the Giant of Africa. We must raise the standard of our education sector tremendously. A country with a vibrant education is a country with a bright future. By investing massively in education, we indubitably bolster productivity in our economy and also transformational innovations that would avail our country.