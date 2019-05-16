World Chart of the day: Europeans are living beyond Earth’s means – World Economic Forum

#1
If everyone consumed at the same rate as the average European, we would need a planet three times the size of Earth.

EU residents are using the world’s resources faster than it can replenish them. Human society would use earth’s annual biocapacity – the amount of resources …



Read more via World Economic Forum – http://bit.ly/2VtKcGr

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top