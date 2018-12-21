Sports Chechout Neymar’s crazy new dreadlock haircut for Christmas – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Neymar unveils a crazy new deadlock hairstyle for the Xmas season. The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar likes to look his best on the pitch, and regularly updates his Instagram followers on his latest trim.

He appears to have opted for some blonde dreadlocks, styled in something approaching …



read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2EGPmv0

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[3]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top