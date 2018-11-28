Entertainment Check Out Don Jazzy’s Beautiful 36th Birthday Cake (Photo) – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Don Jazzy Mavin Music record label boss, Don Jazzy who celebrated his 36th birthday yesterday along side his father has shared a picture of a beautiful cake which carried his image as well as some juicy donoughts.

The multi award-winning music producer and singer got the cake for himself …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2DLodWe

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top