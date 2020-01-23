President Buhari received a rousing welcome from residents of Ondo state as he arrived the state on a working visit.
The residents arrived en masse to welcome the President who had to stop his convoy, come out of his car to acknowledge the people.....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32qFTkk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The residents arrived en masse to welcome the President who had to stop his convoy, come out of his car to acknowledge the people.....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32qFTkk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]