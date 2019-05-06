Metro Checkout The 4 Nigerian States That Recorded Lower Revenue In 2018 – Naijaloaded

#1
In 2018, four Nigerian states recorded a decline in internally generated revenue, according to the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In its fourth-quarter report 2018 States and FCT IGR released last week, 32 Nigerian States including the …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2vIjeQW
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top