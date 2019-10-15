Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Cheers as Saraki meets Osinbajo, Tinubu in Lagos – Legit.ng

#1
Photos of Senator Bukola Saraki exchanging pleasantries with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have gone viral on social media.

The immediate past President of the Senate was all smile in the photos with the vice president and the former governor of Lagos state....

saraki.JPG

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Me4pyK

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top