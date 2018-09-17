David Luiz is relishing the enjoyment of playing under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and believes the positive atmosphere at Stamford Bridge has contributed to the London club’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season.
The Blues’ opening seven league games have yielded five wins and two draws, …
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2QmzCPD
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Blues’ opening seven league games have yielded five wins and two draws, …
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2QmzCPD
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]