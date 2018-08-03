Sports Chelsea Boss Sarri Insists Real Madrid Target Hazard Not Ready For 90 Minutes Vs Newcastle – Complete Sports Nigeria

#1
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says that Eden Hazard is not yet ready for 90 minute action for their Sunday’s Premier.

League clash with Newcastle United, and remains confident that Belgium captain will stay at the Stamford Bridge for another full season after being distracted by the recent …



read more via Complete Sports Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2o9jZPm

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top