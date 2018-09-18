Chelsea center-back Antonio Rudiger has suggested that Olivier Giroud, Alvaro Morata and Willian are not doing enough to help Eden Hazard with goals this season.
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has impressed with his attacking brand of football at Chelsea and remains undefeated ....
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2xWC0G0
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has impressed with his attacking brand of football at Chelsea and remains undefeated ....
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2xWC0G0
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]