Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports Chelsea Ease Past Southampton To Move To Within 2 Points Of Second Placed Mancity – Information Nigeria

#1
Chelsea proved too strong for host Southampton as they eased past them with four-goal to one during the domestic league fixture corresponding to matchday 8 at the St. Mary stadium.

The visitors needed only 16 minutes of action to announce their presence as …

Tammy.JPG

read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2AJEloy

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top