Chelsea ended Liverpool’s perfect start to the Premier League season as the title contenders drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Liverpool had won all six of their previous league matches this term but, having lost to Chelsea in the League Cup in midweek, they fell behind on …
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2R9FyN1
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Liverpool had won all six of their previous league matches this term but, having lost to Chelsea in the League Cup in midweek, they fell behind on …
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2R9FyN1
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]