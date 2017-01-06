John Mikel Obi on Friday completed moved to Chinese side Tianjin TEDA following 10-and-a-half years with Chelsea in which time he won every major club honour. The London club in its response to Mikel's emotional farewell message said: “The 29-year-old is one of a select band of five foreign players in our history to have reached the 300-game landmark – alongside Chelsea greats Petr Cech, Didier Drogba, Branislav Ivanovic and Gianfranco Zola. “His finest moment came in 2012 in Munich, when his incredible discipline in midfield protected the defence and helped us to claim our first Champions League triumph. “Mikel played 372 times for Chelsea, scoring six goals. He leaves with our very best wishes and we thank him for his exceptional service. “Thank you, @mikel_john_obi. Wishing you all the very best for the future”. Related: 11 Years, 11 Trophies – 11 Things Chelsea Fans Will Never Forget About Mikel