Sports Chelsea FC vs PAOK: Europa League Match Preview, Injury Report – Thesportsbank

#1
Chelsea FC and PAOK Salonika will meet for the first time ever in UEFA competition tomorrow night, as the two sides will clash in a Europa League group stage fixture.

The Blues begin their European campaign in Greece, with the Group L opener against a …



read more via chelsea fc – Google News – https://ift.tt/2MO6Sgc

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top