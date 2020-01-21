Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has donated $101,000 to help children in Sierra Leone have free education.
Rudiger, born to Sierra Leone parents but born in Berlin, Germany and now representing the German national team, made his pledge on the sidelines of the …
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GafUU4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Rudiger, born to Sierra Leone parents but born in Berlin, Germany and now representing the German national team, made his pledge on the sidelines of the …
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GafUU4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]