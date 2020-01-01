Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham Chelsea missed the chance to consolidate on their fourth position on the league table as they were held to a 1-1 draw by stubborn Brighton during their first domestic league fixture in the new year.
The Blues had braced into a 10-minutes lead and …
read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2sGOuC7
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Blues had braced into a 10-minutes lead and …
read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2sGOuC7
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]