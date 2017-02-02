Frank Lampard has retired at the age of 38, bringing to an end a glorious 21-year career in which the midfielder wrung every last bit out of his ability with an astonishing desire and determination. He was the model professional. "After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer," Lampard posted on Instagram. "Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. "I'm immensely proud of the trophies I've won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals. Lampard won the Champions League, three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and the Europa League with Chelsea