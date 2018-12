Unbeaten Manchester City travel to the capital to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening. City maintained their two point advantage over Liverpool in midweek with a 2-1 away win at Watford. Riyad Mahrez scored one and assisted Leroy Sane as a rotated City side claimed another three points.....Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PqO9J3 Get More Nigeria Sports News