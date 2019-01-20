Sports Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri Slams Players For “Unacceptable” Effort In Loss To Arsenal – 360Nobs.com

#1
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri launched a scathing attack on his players, who he believes are “extremely difficult” to motivate and cannot be changed.

Chelsea lost their London derby match against Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in a game in which the visitors were completely outplayed Since seeing their …



read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2MiVmek

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[28]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top