Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham’s biggest London rivals are Chelsea, not Arsenal.
Spurs will square off against both sides in the next week, with the Blues traveling to Wembley to face them this Saturday....
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2R67v7X
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Spurs will square off against both sides in the next week, with the Blues traveling to Wembley to face them this Saturday....
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2R67v7X
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]