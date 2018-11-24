Sports Chelsea, not Arsenal, are Tottenham’s biggest rivals – Pochettino – Yahoo! Sports

#1
Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham’s biggest London rivals are Chelsea, not Arsenal.

Spurs will square off against both sides in the next week, with the Blues traveling to Wembley to face them this Saturday....



read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2R67v7X

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top