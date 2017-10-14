Crystal Palace have earned their first points of the season in the Premier League, and it's against the champions Chelsea. Before the match Chelsea supporters were confident of a high-margin win but got the shock of their lives. A lackluster Chelsea started poorly and went behind early in the first half via a Cahill own goal. Bakayoko pulled one back, latching on to Fabrega's corner kick before Zaha's pace dazzled Chelsea's defense to put the premier league bottom team in front. Chelsea mounted a weak comeback in the second half but couldn't get a goal. Crystal Palace actually should've gotten more than 3 goals but Puncheon, Zaha and others were wasteful.