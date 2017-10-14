Submit Post Advertise

Sports Chelsea Suffer Shocking 2-1 Defeat to Crystal Palace

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Oct 14, 2017 at 4:59 PM. Views count: 93

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Crystal Palace have earned their first points of the season in the Premier League, and it's against the champions Chelsea.

    Before the match Chelsea supporters were confident of a high-margin win but got the shock of their lives.

    A lackluster Chelsea started poorly and went behind early in the first half via a Cahill own goal. Bakayoko pulled one back, latching on to Fabrega's corner kick before Zaha's pace dazzled Chelsea's defense to put the premier league bottom team in front.

    Chelsea mounted a weak comeback in the second half but couldn't get a goal. Crystal Palace actually should've gotten more than 3 goals but Puncheon, Zaha and others were wasteful.
     

    Lequte, Oct 14, 2017 at 4:59 PM
    Comments