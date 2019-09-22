Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has dismissed Pep Guardiola’s tongue-in-cheek congratulations, after he joked last week that the Reds had already won the Premier League title.
Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat at Norwich allowed the Reds to open up a five-point gap at the top of the table, leading …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Ve18lR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat at Norwich allowed the Reds to open up a five-point gap at the top of the table, leading …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Ve18lR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]