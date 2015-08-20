Business Cheque Book: CBN Approves Superflux, Tripple GEE, Three Others As Printers

The Central Bank of Nigeria has approved 5 local printing firms for the printing of cheque books to be used in Nigerian banks. This is after it had banned the printing of cheque books by foreign firms.

Read: CBN Bans Foreign Firms from Printing Cheque Books for Nigerian Banks

The circular released by the bank on the new firms approved to print cheque books is below:

In furtherance of its mandate to ensure an efficient Payment and settlement System The Central Bank of Nigeria, in collaboration with the MICR Technical Implementation Committee, conducted the accreditation and re-accreditation exercise, in line with the NICPAS qualification criteria and found the following Cheque Printers as qualified to print cheques for the Nigerian Market.

1.Superflux International Ltd

2.Tripple Gee and Company Plc

3.Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Plc

4.Euphoria Group

5.Papi Printing Company Ltd

All the accredited printers had been duly notified and certificates issued. Please note that foreign based printers were neither accredited nor re-accredited, in line with the Bank’s policy on the domestication of cheque printing in Nigeria.

