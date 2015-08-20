The Central Bank of Nigeria has approved 5 local printing firms for the printing of cheque books to be used in Nigerian banks. This is after it had banned the printing of cheque books by foreign firms.The circular released by the bank on the new firms approved to print cheque books is below:In furtherance of its mandate to ensure an efficient Payment and settlement System The Central Bank of Nigeria, in collaboration with the MICR Technical Implementation Committee, conducted the accreditation and re-accreditation exercise, in line with the NICPAS qualification criteria and found the following Cheque Printers as qualified to print cheques for the Nigerian Market.1.Superflux International Ltd2.Tripple Gee and Company Plc3.Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Plc4.Euphoria Group5.Papi Printing Company LtdAll the accredited printers had been duly notified and certificates issued. Please note that foreign based printers were neither accredited nor re-accredited, in line with the Bank’s policy on the domestication of cheque printing in Nigeria.