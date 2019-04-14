Portraits of some of the 200 Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram Jihadists five years ago are displayed at Falomo roundabout in Lagos, on April 13, 2019.
Civil societies and rights activists have line up activities across the country to …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2v1cygx
Get More Nigeria Political News
Civil societies and rights activists have line up activities across the country to …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2v1cygx
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]