Empire actor, Jussie Smollett has just been classified as a suspect for allegedly filing a false police report in which he claimed he was attacked in Chicago last month.
The move comes weeks after the Empire actor told Chicago police he was attacked on January 29th by two men who threw …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2GTtQU0
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The move comes weeks after the Empire actor told Chicago police he was attacked on January 29th by two men who threw …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2GTtQU0
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[19]