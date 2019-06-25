advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment Chicago police release bodycam footage of Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck immediately after his alleged attack (Watch) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Chicago police release bodycam footage of Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck immediately after his alleged attack (Watch) Days after a judge in Illinois appointed a special prosecutor to re-investigate the Jussie Smollett case, Chicago Police Department have released bodycam footage of the actor with a rope …

5d11c6ec59b18.jpg

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Ye8bf8

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top