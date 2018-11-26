Entertainment Chidinma Aaron crowned 2018 Miss Nigeria – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Chidinma Aaron on Sunday defeated 12 other finalists to win the 2018 Miss Nigeria beauty pageant crown.

Twelve top finalists filed out for the grand finale which took place on Sunday at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos...



via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PZmjZK

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top