Entertainment Chidinma Demands Apology From City Fm After An OAP Said Kizz Daniel’s #Fvckyou Song Was About Her – Naijaloaded

#1
Nigerian singer, Chidinma through her lawyers ‘Shonaiya & Co’ have written a letter to City FM in Lagos demanding a public apology and retraction of ‘defamatory’ statements by its on-air personalities who said the viral Kizz Daniel ‘Fvck You’ song was about Chidinma and that the singer humps around....



Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/2VipFFO

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top