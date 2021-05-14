  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Sports Chidinma & Wilfred Ndidi’s Princess, Jaina is Oh-So-Adorable in these Birthday Snaps – BellaNaija


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.bellanaija.com

Chidinma & Wilfred Ndidi’s Princess, Jaina is Oh-So-Adorable in these Birthday Snaps

Super Eagles and Leicester City player Wilfred Ndidi and wifey Chidinma Fortunate are celebrating their adorable princess Jaina as she turns one year old. The footballer shared photos of his baby girl and captioning them, he wrote, “Happy birthday to my Adorable Princess I love you forever ❤️”...
www.bellanaija.com www.bellanaija.com
 

Similar threads

K
Sports EPL: Wilfred Ndidi rated best player in Premier League, Europe – Daily Post Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
479
Kayode Israel
K
C
Sports Wilfred Ndidi says Kelechi Iheanacho’s form is not a fluke – Pulse Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
450
Chinedu Iroka
C
Nigeria Sports News
Sports Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi out for 3-4 weeks after an operation on knee injury – Pulse Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
673
Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria Sports News
E
Sports Wilfred Ndidi Is Nigeria’s Highest Paid Player In Europe - Nairaland
Replies
0
Views
1K
ese
E
Nigeria Sports News
Sports Leceister City stumble without Ndidi – P.M. News
Replies
0
Views
533
Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria Sports News

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top