The Chief Imam of Ebiraland, Alhaji Musa Galadima, is dead.
He died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 98 years, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. Galadima, who was turbaned Chief Imam about 55 years ago, died in a private hospital in Abuja. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2UvGdcd
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 98 years, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. Galadima, who was turbaned Chief Imam about 55 years ago, died in a private hospital in Abuja. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2UvGdcd
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]